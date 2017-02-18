GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Receives $43.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Pacific Crest began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 37.60 on Monday. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 14,491 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $541,093.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 17,499 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $648,687.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,953 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in GrubHub by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,878,000 after buying an additional 242,368 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GrubHub by 1,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

