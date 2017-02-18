Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) Receives C$19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.35.

GEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) opened at 18.93 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.68 billion.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated service provider to the oil and gas industry with operations across producing regions throughout North America. The Company is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste and refined products.

