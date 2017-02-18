GenVec, Inc. (GNVC) Short Interest Update

GenVec, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,032 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 13th total of 642,863 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GNVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw lifted their target price on shares of GenVec from $2.30 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenVec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GenVec to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GenVec (NASDAQ:GNVC) opened at 7.04 on Friday. GenVec has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The firm’s market cap is $16.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GenVec stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in GenVec, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 7.15% of GenVec as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GenVec

GenVec, Inc (GenVec) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The Company designs, tests and manufactures adenoviral-based product candidates. The Company’s development programs address therapeutic areas, such as hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as vaccines against infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and malaria.

