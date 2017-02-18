General Electric Company Com Stk (GEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.24

General Electric Company Com Stk (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

General Electric Company Com Stk (LON:GEC) opened at 19.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 167.11 billion. General Electric Company Com Stk has a 52-week low of GBX 28.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,101.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,900.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,900.00.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze

