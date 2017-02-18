General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stake Lowered by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics Corporation worth $40,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $355,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,236,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,782,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 282,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 280.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,466,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 189.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $127.74 and a one year high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics Corporation from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr raised shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.94.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of General Dynamics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $12,476,956.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,266,792.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of General Dynamics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

