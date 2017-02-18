Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Receives $45.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) opened at 40.54 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

