Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fossil Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $959 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 20.73 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBS Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Fossil Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,952,000 after buying an additional 352,570 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,611,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,283,000 after buying an additional 459,907 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fossil Group by 387.5% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price Michael F increased its position in Fossil Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $57,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

