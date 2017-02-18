Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.00. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $868.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,508,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Flowers Foods by 34,077.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,870,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 2,862,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,542,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,096,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 693,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 663,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dan W. Stone sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $213,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,727,916.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,197 shares of company stock worth $3,481,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

