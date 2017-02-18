First Interstate Bank Has $5,388,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 61.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric Company had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Emerson Electric Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Emerson Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Emerson Electric Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Emerson Electric Company from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vetr lowered Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

