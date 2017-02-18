Eversource Energy (ES) Receives $59.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. May sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $2,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Judge sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $24,615,600. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,233,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,208,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,109,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after buying an additional 474,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,364,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,169,000 after buying an additional 131,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,670,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,391,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,802,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,018,000 after buying an additional 658,123 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/eversource-energy-es-receives-59-75-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 56.15 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

