ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 164.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) opened at 46.71 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

“ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/etrade-capital-management-llc-sells-754-shares-of-ltc-properties-inc-ltc.html.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust. The Company invests in senior housing and long-term care properties through acquisitions, development, mortgage loans and other investments. Its primary senior housing and long term healthcare property types include skilled nursing properties (SNF), assisted living properties (ALF), independent living properties (ILF), memory care properties (MC) and combinations thereof.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.