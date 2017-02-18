ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Primerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Primerica by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) opened at 80.75 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Primerica had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post $5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $83.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Primerica news, insider William A. Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $177,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $40,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $468,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) distributes financial products to middle-income households. The Company operates through three segments. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

