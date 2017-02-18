CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of CAI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. CAI International had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-cai-international-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cai.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) opened at 17.17 on Friday. CAI International has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAI International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-cai-international-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cai.html.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.