Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at CLSA issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. CLSA analyst J. Capron anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. CLSA also issued estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company earned $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-ipg-photonics-corporations-q1-2017-earnings-ipgp.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on IPG Photonics Corporation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co raised IPG Photonics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on IPG Photonics Corporation from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 119.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $124.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

In other news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $397,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $99,019.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $962,840 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,375,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,275,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 933,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 112,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $54,983,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 19.0% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 401,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

