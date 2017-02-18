Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AGII)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) – William Blair raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group International Holdings in a report released on Tuesday. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Argo Group International Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AGII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) opened at 66.60 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGII. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 10.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 25.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Argo Group International Holdings news, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $459,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,312,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mural R. Josephson sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $262,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,185 shares of company stock worth $2,331,429. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

