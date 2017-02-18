EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $102,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,862 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $312,268.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,907.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $9,961,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at 99.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $109.37. The stock’s market cap is $57.09 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is -29.65%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

