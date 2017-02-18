Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,451,087 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 13th total of 1,107,636 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Espalier Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 220,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) opened at 1.64 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $101.53 million. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

