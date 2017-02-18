Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst M. Jarvi expects that the brokerage will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

“Emera Inc (EMA) Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/emera-inc-ema-expected-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-52-per-share.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$51.50 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective (up previously from C$60.00) on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.77.

Shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) opened at 45.27 on Thursday. Emera has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company that invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: NSPI; Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean, which includes Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated and its subsidiaries, which includes The Barbados Light & Power Company Limited, Dominica Electricity Services Ltd., Grand Bahama Power Company Limited, Emera Utility Services (Bahamas) Limited and an equity investment in St.

