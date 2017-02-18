ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 845.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 172.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $811.65 and a 200 day moving average of $788.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.35 and a 1-year high of $847.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

