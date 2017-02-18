DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

DST Systems, Inc. (DST) (Delayed Data from NYSE) $115.88 USD 115.88 192,112 -1.22 (-1.04%) Updated Feb 17, 2017 04:02 PM ET Volume: 192,112 Open: $116.69 Prior Close: $117.10 Zacks Rank: Style Scores: Value: B | Growth: D | Momentum: D | VGM: C (DST) (Delayed Data from NYSE) window.page_id=’quote’; Add to portfolio Trades from $3 $115.88 USD 115.88 192,112 -1.22 (-1.04%) Updated Feb 17, 2017 04:02 PM ET Volume: 192,112 Open: $116.69 Prior Close: $117.10 Zacks Rank [?]: Style Scores [?]: Research Report [?]: –> Value: B | Growth: D | Momentum: D | VGM: C View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys–> The Zacks Scorecard is a complimentary set out of indicators to use alongside the Zacks Rank. It allows the investor to better focus on the stocks that are the best fit for his or her personal investment style. We produce five unique ratings, including the Zacks Style Score, which combines the individual style scores into 1 rating: Zacks Style Score A based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DST Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DST. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DST Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DST Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in DST Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DST Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DST Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) opened at 115.88 on Monday. DST Systems has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. DST Systems had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. DST Systems’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DST Systems will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from DST Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DST Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through unified data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

