Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (DMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMTX. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on Dimension Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dimension Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Dimension Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimension Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimension Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimension Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,003,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) opened at 1.90 on Monday. Dimension Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock’s market cap is $47.58 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

