Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

“Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Receives $63.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/dillards-inc-dds-receives-63-73-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $30,392,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after buying an additional 286,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 148.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 203,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,756,000 after buying an additional 200,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 38.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 119,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) opened at 58.39 on Monday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. The Company operates approximately 300 Dillard’s stores, including over 20 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a range of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.