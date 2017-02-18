Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Feltl & Co. cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s Corporation in a report issued on Thursday. Feltl & Co. analyst M. Smith now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Denny’s Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Denny’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 3.37%.

“Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/dennys-corporation-denn-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-13-per-share.html.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Denny’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) opened at 13.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.45. Denny’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s Corporation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,197,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,024,000 after buying an additional 100,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s Corporation news, VP Pelt Jill A. Van sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $116,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $863,748.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Corporation Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) is a franchised service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. The Denny’s brand consists of approximately 1,710 franchised, licensed and company operated restaurants around the world, including over 1,600 restaurants in the United States and over 110 international locations.

