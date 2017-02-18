Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2017 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

“DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/da-davidson-equities-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $671,493.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,713.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,421. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

“DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/da-davidson-equities-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 40.5% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 22.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,287,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,812,000 after buying an additional 592,317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 48,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,787,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 592.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,082,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 926,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.