CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) opened at 23.74 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06 billion. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. CVR Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post ($0.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

“CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cvr-energy-inc-cvi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-23rd.html.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.