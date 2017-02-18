Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th.

“CubeSmart (CUBE) Receives $32.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cubesmart-cube-receives-32-29-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 45.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,348,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 421,625 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 234.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 27.03 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.70%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused primarily on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.