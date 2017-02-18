CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,530 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 13th total of 609,476 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,617,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. CTI BioPharma Corp. comprises about 0.6% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.35% of CTI BioPharma Corp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) opened at 4.73 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $132.44 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CTI BioPharma Corp. Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

