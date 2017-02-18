Crawford & Company (crd.a) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Crawford & Company (NYSE:crd.a) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, as well as to self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

