CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) opened at 37.28 on Friday. CRA International,Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $308.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International,Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Arnold J. Lowenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

“CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 17th” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cra-internationalinc-crai-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-on-march-17th.html.

About CRA International,Inc.

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. It operates in two segments: consulting services and NeuCo It offers consulting services in areas, including litigation, regulatory and financial consulting, and management consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for CRA InternationalInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA InternationalInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.