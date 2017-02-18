Courier Capital LLC Has $2,536,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,663.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 72,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 76.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

