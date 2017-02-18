Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,340 Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,473,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,580,000 after buying an additional 780,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

