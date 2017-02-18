Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the firm will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

“Cormark Comments on Gear Energy Ltd’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GXE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cormark-comments-on-gear-energy-ltds-q3-2017-earnings-gxe.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GXE. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gear Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) opened at 1.04 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $198.12 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

“Cormark Comments on Gear Energy Ltd’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GXE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cormark-comments-on-gear-energy-ltds-q3-2017-earnings-gxe.html.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a focus on heavy oil. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.