Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 623,836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Copa Holdings,’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The firm’s market cap is $4.38 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,592,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,830,000 after buying an additional 73,608 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 17.8% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,009,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after buying an additional 152,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,952,000 after buying an additional 39,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, by 60.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa Holdings,

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

