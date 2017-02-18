Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK cut its position in Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,670 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the third quarter worth $100,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) opened at 133.71 on Friday. Clorox Company has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.58.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 239.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Clorox Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Company will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Clorox Company (The) from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, Director A D. David Mackay purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $574,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

