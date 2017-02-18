Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst J. Allman forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 92.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

“Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cimarex-energy-co-xec-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-99-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts.html.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. KLR Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 132.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The stock’s market cap is $12.54 billion. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $146.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,442,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,189,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,757,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,168,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,969,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,890,000 after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

“Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cimarex-energy-co-xec-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-99-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts.html.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $208,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,915.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $767,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.