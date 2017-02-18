Chemed Corp. (CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 20th

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) opened at 173.89 on Friday. Chemed Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.94.

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Chemed Corp. had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business earned $403 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Corp. will post $7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $59,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,792.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed Corp. from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

About Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corporation operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company operates its business in two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

