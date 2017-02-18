CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) CEO William F. Concannon Sells 25,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $882,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,368.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) opened at 35.68 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/cbre-group-inc-cbg-ceo-william-f-concannon-sells-25000-shares.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,764,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.