Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12,748,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 227.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 12.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.26. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

“Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12,748,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/calamos-advisors-llc-has-12748000-position-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vetr cut Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $219.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $3,887,475.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,099,685.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $8,083,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,991 shares of company stock valued at $29,525,948. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.