Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,270,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,140,000 after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 280.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,466,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,260,000 after buying an additional 873,795 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter worth $91,787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 65.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,915,000 after buying an additional 537,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 189.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.74 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company earned $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. General Dynamics Corporation’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $196.87 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics Corporation from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.94.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $12,476,956.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,266,792.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

