Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 241,427 Shares of Ford Motor Company (F)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 241,427 shares during the period. Ford Motor Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 45.4% in the second quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 911,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 284,676 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 69,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 17.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 405,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business earned $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,861.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

