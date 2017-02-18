CA, Inc. (CA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of CA in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CA (NYSE:CA) opened at 32.09 on Monday. CA has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.

CA (NYSE:CA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CA will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CA. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

