Busey Trust CO Acquires 22,066 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Busey Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,220,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,421,000 after buying an additional 2,546,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,401,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,710,000 after buying an additional 804,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,917,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,224,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,544,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,016,000 after buying an additional 414,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,567,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,341,000 after buying an additional 164,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 98.85 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $57.91 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. Caterpillar, Inc. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $99.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm earned $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $81.83 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

