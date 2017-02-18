Brunswick Corporation (BC) Receives $65.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Brunswick Corporation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $99,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $171,615.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,849.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,513. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 28.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,386,000 after buying an additional 1,587,573 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation during the third quarter worth $56,097,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 3,604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 977,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 950,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 60.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,829,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,221,000 after buying an additional 687,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 48.6% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,075,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 351,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness and active recreation products. The Company operates in three segments, which include Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of outboard engines, sterndrive engines, inboard engines and marine parts and accessories, which are principally sold directly to boat builders, including Brunswick’s Boat segment, or through marine retail dealers and distributors across the world.

