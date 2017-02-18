Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Receives $29.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOXC. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) opened at 23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 20.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 42.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,064,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,502,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties Company Profile

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

