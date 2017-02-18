Brokers Offer Predictions for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – Dougherty & Co reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.59 million. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Geduld E E bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $3,091,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657,334 shares in the company, valued at $94,297,138.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,214,913 shares of company stock worth $22,629,102. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage Holdings Corp.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

