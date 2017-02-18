Brokers Offer Predictions for Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) opened at 11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 41.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation (Ryerson Holding) is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company processes and distributes a full line of over 70,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms.

