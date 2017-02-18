Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business earned $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.87 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 112.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

“Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (TPX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-tempur-sealy-international-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-tpx.html.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Off Wall Street reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Instinet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 48.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,667,000. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,750,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,143,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,491,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,855,000 after buying an additional 223,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,081,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

