Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400.18 ($5.00).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius Plc from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Vesuvius Plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 405 ($5.06) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/brokerages-set-vesuvius-plc-vsvs-pt-at-400-18.html.

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) opened at 464.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.12. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.25 billion. Vesuvius Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 479.20.

Vesuvius Plc Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.