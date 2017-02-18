Brokerages Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Price Target at $40.09

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nomura raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 43.15 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $859 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.12 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

