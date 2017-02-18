Brokerages Set Sonic Corp. (SONC) Price Target at $29.23

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Vetr cut Sonic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 26.59 on Wednesday. Sonic Corp. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company earned $129.60 million during the quarter. Sonic Corp. had a negative return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sonic Corp.’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Corp. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sonic Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Sonic Corp. news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $129,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,290,728 shares in the company, valued at $35,585,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold A. Ceron sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $84,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,772,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,607,000 after buying an additional 202,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,689,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 84.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 523,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Corp.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

